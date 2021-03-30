TrueCommerce Expands its Executive Team to Power the Next Stage of its Global Growth

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration and unified commerce solutions, has today announced the expansion of its leadership team with three new executive appointments. Todd Johnson has been appointed as President and Chief Operating Officer, Peter Spellman as Chief Technology Officer, and Andrew Porter as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.



“There are exciting opportunities ahead for TrueCommerce as we are expanding to new markets and adding new solutions to our product portfolio,” said TrueCommerce CEO, John Fay. “These new additions to our team will help us position the company for accelerated growth over the next several years. Their expertise in supply chain transformation will greatly benefit our customers, as they work to expand our offerings, grow our infrastructure and support capabilities, and create new ways to do business in every direction.”

Todd Johnson brings more than 25 years of supply chain technology and global executive leadership experience to TrueCommerce. Prior to joining TrueCommerce, he was President of CommerceHub, a distributed commerce network for retailers, brands, and distributors. He also served as Chief Customer Officer at Blue Yonder (formerly JDA Software), a world leader in digital supply chain and retail software solutions, where he supported Blue Yonder’s rapid revenue growth and global expansion during his 20-year tenure.

Peter Spellman is a proven technology executive with deep experience in enterprise software and development, technical leadership, and entrepreneurial experience. He founded and served as CTO of iWant, SupplyScape, and Tracelink. He also served as CTO of Performaworks, INTTRA, and Optoro, operating B2B global technology platforms handling billions of transactions a month. Spellman was the AWS Startup Challenge Winner for Business Applications in 2013 and holds patents in network-based technology, as well as several other patent pending applications.

Andrew Porter brings with him more than 30 years of legal and business expertise in a variety of industries with a network focus, including supply chain, data services and technology. Across his career, Andrew Porter has successfully led global teams for several organizations, including INTTRA, Sterling Backcheck and Dun & Bradstreet.

As President and Chief Operating Officer, Todd Johnson will oversee worldwide sales and marketing, client success and operations. As Chief Technology Officer, Peter Spellman will spearhead TrueCommerce’s global technical direction, development and InfoSec, as well as the evolution of the TrueCommerce product portfolio. As Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Andrew Porter will lead the company’s worldwide legal and HR teams and direct legal activities related to corporate governance, acquisitions, compliance, and intellectual property.

