Addiction: Science Drives New & Novel Treatments - A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “Addiction: Science Drives New & Novel Treatments” on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, from 2pm to 3pm ET. The presenter will be Yasmin Hurd, Ph.D., Ward-Coleman Chair in Translational Neuroscience and Professor of Psychiatry, Neuroscience and Pharmacological Sciences at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. She is also Director of the Addiction Institute in the Mount Sinai Behavioral Health System and a member of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation’s Scientific Council.

Drugs of abuse have taken center stage throughout the country with a particular focus on opioids, which are of a major public health concern since overdosing remains at epidemic proportions, and previously illicit drugs, like marijuana, have gained attention for medicinal purposes. Dr. Hurd will discuss insights about recent advances made into the molecular and in vivo neurobiological underpinnings of addiction disorders that provide avenues for the development of novel treatment interventions. A translational and multidisciplinary scientific approach will be described ranging from molecular and epigenetic studies in animal models, to neurobiological investigations of the postmortem human brain that together guides human clinical studies. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator. Join by phone or on the web at bbrf.org/aprilwebinar.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. Please use #BBRFWebinar when sharing or posting about our Meet the Scientist Webinars on social media.

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $418 million to fund more than 5,000 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

