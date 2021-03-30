A PROVEN PATHWAY TO SAFELY RE-OPEN FACILITIES, ARIS ENERGY SOLUTIONS INTRODUCES UV ANGEL CLEAN AIR
Aris Energy Solutions is helping schools, municipalities, and businesses safely re-open with the UV Angel air treatment system.MT VERNON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- —100% FEDERAL GOVERNMENT REIMBURSEMENT FOR SCHOOLS, HEALTHCARE, OTHER QUALIFYING ENTITIES—
UV-C System Eliminates 99.99% of Viruses (including Coronavirus), Bacteria, Mold & Fungi
Aris Energy Solutions, a leading provider of affordable, resilient and sustainable energy solutions, is helping schools, municipalities, and businesses safely re-open with the UV Angel air treatment system.
UV Angel Air is a source-control “engineered system” that uses patented UV-C light treatment technology to automatically and continually ‘scrub’ the air to reduce levels of airborne viruses, bacteria and fungi, creating healthier and safer environments. The system has been clinically tested in hospitals, hotels and fast-food restaurants, such as Shriners Hospital for Children, VA Medical Centers, Hilton Hotels, McDonald’s, Montessori Schools and many others.
“Given the urgency to re-open schools and businesses, the UV Angel solution can be the catalyst for a faster and safer re-opening,” said Dan Connors, Chief Operating Officer of Aris Energy Solutions. “Facility Managers and health experts agree that there is no single ‘magic bullet’ to protect a building’s occupants from airborne and surface Covid transmission. However, UV Angel can be the foundation of a facility’s pathogen risk mitigation plan, providing permanent infrastructure to protect both indoor air quality and hi-touch surfaces.”
The UV Angel Difference
UV Angel is rooted in Science and Engineering through years of design and clinical research.
• UV Angel Technology was developed by a world-class team of experts including medical technology, engineering, public health, product design, IT and AI.
• Specifically designed NOT to add any chemicals or biproducts to the air we breathe.
• Safe for use in occupied spaces – Unlike most UV-C devices.
• Source-level pathogen elimination – Working where the pathogens are created.
• 24x7x365 automated and continuous protection – No human interaction or additional labor required.
• IoT connectivity and cloud-based software integration – Facility insight & intelligence.
UV Angel is the safest, cleanest and most effective pathogen control solution on the market today. No other technology available today has the UV Angel difference.
“The UV Angel Clean Air solves the problem of reducing the spread of infectious aerosols at room-level. There is no other solution quite like it.”
Tom Walker – Director of Facilities, Shriners Hospital for Children
“Using UV-C with room-level air purification was a commonsense solution to combat the spread of the Coronavirus. Once we installed the system into the isolation wing where our most critical cases were placed, the outbreak was contained to that unit.” Theresa Haley – Lead for Infection Control, Lebanon VA Medical Center
The UV Angel Clean Air™ System
The system mounts into a typical drop ceiling or can be surface mounted. Using patented UV-C treatment technology, air is quietly drawn into a sealed chamber by a series of fans and filters. Contaminated air is then treated with high intensity UV-C light to inactivate bacteria, fungi and viruses. Treated air is then returned to the room creating a healthier and safer environment. This pathogen elimination occurs 24/7 without any human interaction or adding any chemicals or bi-products to the air.
UV Angel Provides A Safe, Unobtrusive, Continuously Operating Solution with Proven Efficacy
UV Angel is extremely safe. No UV-C light escapes from the sealed chamber and no ozone is generated whatsoever. Additionally, UV Angel is unobtrusive, works continuously, and with the in-ceiling design, maintains the valuable floor space in staff and public areas. The product is competitively priced, and the federal government (FEMA) is fully reimbursing (100%) public schools, municipalities, and other eligible entities for the cost of equipment and supplies that will mitigate the spread of harmful airborne pathogens in these facilities.
About ARIS Energy Solutions
Founded in 2013, the company is led by executives with decades of experience in the real estate, construction, engineering, renewable energy and electric utility industries. Aris Energy Solutions provides affordable, resilient and sustainable energy solutions to protect and enhance life now and for future generations. The company’s vision is to establish trusted relationships with customers and partners who share the same vision. To learn more, visit https://aris-re.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.
