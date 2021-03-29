Meeting Notice: Maryland Horse Industry Board to Meet on April 8 via Teleconference

March 29, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Horse Industry Board will meet on Thursday, April 8 at 10 a.m. via teleconference. The meeting will include current information and discussion concerning horse board initiatives, updates from board members, and reports from stable inspectors.

Special guest speaker Jordyn Egan from the Maryland Horse Foundation will provide an update on the new Maryland Horse Library and Education Center in Baltimore County.

Those interested in attending should contact Anne Litz at anne.litz@maryland.gov or (910) 398-7932 for call-in information.

# # #

