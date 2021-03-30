Oncology Market Research Veteran Lisa Logan Joins KMK
Lisa Logan has joined the team at KMK Consulting as Associate Principal for their Market Research division, with a focus in Oncology.MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KMK Consulting is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Logan as Associate Principal of their Market Research division. In this role Lisa will support the growing market research team and expand KMK’s oncology capabilities. Lisa is based in the Morristown, NJ office and reports to Principal of Market Research, Greg Chu.
Lisa joins KMK from Healthcare Research Worldwide (HRW) - a global market research company specializing in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and biotech - where she served as Vice President on the oncology business insights team. Prior to that, she held a number of research and strategic planning roles, including as a senior member of the oncology business unit at The Planning Shop and previously at Hall & Partners Health.
“I’m very excited to be joining the KMK team! I’m looking forward to learning more about the business and applying my oncology knowledge and years of healthcare branding experience to continue expanding on what KMK already does so well,” states Lisa.
Over the last fifteen years, with the last ten specifically in oncology, Lisa has assisted numerous pharmaceutical clients in bringing products to launch. In addition to expertise across the pharmaceutical life cycle in both qualitative and quantitative approaches, Lisa has previously received an HBA Rising Star award, published and presented at numerous industry conferences, and is also a RIVA-trained moderator.
KMK Consulting, Inc. has been providing operational support and analytics services to the pharmaceutical industry for over twenty years. KMK focuses on four functions within the pharmaceutical space: Sales Force Effectiveness, Market Research, Health Economics & Outcomes Research and Advanced Analytics Support. Additionally, KMK provides business intelligence software to increase field sales performance. A recent independent study rates KMK as a leader in the Sales Operations space for both quality of deliverables and willingness to recommend. KMK is based in Morristown, NJ, with offices in Boston, India and China.
