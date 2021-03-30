Work to Begin on the Route 3007 (Black Valley Road) Bridge Replacement Project in Bedford County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Prime Contractor, Cottles Asphalt Maintenance, Inc., of Everett will begin work on Monday, April 5, on the Route 3007 (Black Valley Road) over Sandy Creek Bridge Replacement Project in Southampton Township, Bedford County.

Work on this project includes replacement of an existing structure in southern Bedford County near Chaneysville. Work will consist of replacing the structure over Sandy Creek with a reinforced precast concrete box culvert and minor roadway approach work including drainage and guiderail upgrades.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane with a temporary traffic signal. Minor delays are possible as the signals cycle. Vehicle width will be limited to 12-feet.

All work on this $888,641 project is expected to be completed by October of 2021.

This work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101