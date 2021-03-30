PennDOT Announces State Street Bridge Replacement Project in Hamburg, Berks County is Underway

​

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 5 announced today work has begun on a project to replace the State Street bridge over an unnamed tributary to the Schuylkill River in Hamburg Borough, Berks County.

The existing concrete arch bridge is being replaced with a pre-cast concrete arch bridge.

Motorists can expect lane restrictions on State Street between Primrose Alley and Church Street between now and early June (no lanes will be restricted weekdays between 6 AM and 9 AM or 3 PM and 6 PM).

The bridge will be closed and detoured from early June through mid-August with vehicular traffic being detoured on 4th Street, Interstate 78, PA 143, and Old Route 22. Pedestrians will be detoured on 4th Street, Pine Street, and Church Street.

The bridge will re-open to vehicular traffic in mid-August, and time motorists can again expect lane restrictions through October (no lanes will be restricted weekdays between 6 AM and 9 AM or 3 PM and 6 PM). Also, the pedestrian detour will remain in place from mid-August through October.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to use caution when traveling through the area.

Grace Industries, Inc. of Bath, PA is the general contractor on the $2,378,092 project that is anticipated to be complete in October. The State Street Bridge was constructed in 1901 and reconstructed in 1923. It is 43 feet long and 26 feet wide. The new bridge will be 85 feet long and 24 feet wide. This section of State Street has an average daily traffic volume of 5,427 vehicles.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

