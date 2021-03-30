10 ways for companies to successfully start and manage a newsroom

A warm welcome and congratulations to the many companies who have opened or published via their Press Office Newsrooms so far this year - among them such staunch brand communicators as LG South Africa, Uber, Duke Advertising, Ofyt Agency, Pep South Africa and many other diverse organisations - from advertising to agriculture. Here’s a checklist of tips for successfully starting and managing your owned newsroom on Biz:

1. Your own owned media: Opening a Press Office is an exciting step for brands and brand owners! Take complete control of brand communications with quick turnaround in a high traffic business marketing environment on Bizcommunity.

2. The first impressions to many more impressions: Create the best first impression of your company, organisation or brand. Easy newsroom set-up to your specifications by our team, will go on to deliver 1,000s more impressions for your company news.

3. Your instant communications hub: The Biz Press Office Newsroom acts as your company’s own digital communications hub, easily accessible by PR and brand communicators to be able to plan, publish, monitor and track your brand communications.

4. Content publishing made easy: The press release is king, but newsroom practices are advancing all the time. Brand campaigns, multimedia, stakeholders, interviews or brand tie-ins offer an essential part of the PR mix on Africa’s biggest business marketing website.

"Newsrooms are conversation starters… the window into company life… a unique opportunity to speak directly to your audiences; including the media, bloggers and influencers, investors and stakeholders, your customers and sometimes the general public.” Press Pages

5. Many happy returns: Put the icing on! Newsroom management is being cited as a new specialist skill set, where best results are achieved by independent or internal PR professionals or communications specialists. Newsroom ownership extends the brand journeys right into the business media for maximum impact, awareness and returns.

6. Where PR and business marketing meet: Where PR agencies or communications specialists stay in-the-know about planned brand activity, ensuring brand publishing is seamlessly and timeously integrated into marketing communications and campaign follow through!

7. New Biz comm. channels: These days the brand and business communications journey does not end on TV, YouTube or social media. Owning a newsroom allows marketing communicators and PR agencies end-to-end control over brand content in the valuable business-to-business space.

8. Brand longevity is the new goal: Extend the longevity and success of valuable brand stories and back stories published front-page and archived via your Biz Press Office newsroom.

9. Multi-Brand, Multi-Region: Multiple brands or marques in the stable may be showcased via your newsrooms, bringing all your product lines under one virtual roof.

“In the past, many companies may have been content with announcing corporate appointments, new accounts or award wins, but new trends see newsroom management as a specialised skill, offering many more with opportunities to tactically take business and brand marketing relationships to the next level!”

10. Share those stats: Possibly the most exciting aspect of owning a newsroom is the all important measurability factor. Easy login to Biz Press Office Newsroom analytics allows PR and brand communicators to monitor and feedback traffic and engagement stats generated by their releases back to stakeholders or use in compiling virality case studies and awards entries.

“Bizcommunity pageviews may be many times those generated by social media or company websites and useful in compiling virality case studies and awards entries.” - Angie White, Biz Press Office manager

First quarter most-read Biz Press Office Newsroom releases

1. Sportscene shines a light on TFG's digital transformation

Issued by TFG

8,628 impressions

2. Sport and entertainment agency Levergy appoints Ray Langa managing director

Issued by Levergy

3,176 impressions

3. Akademia wins CIMA Excellence Award

Issued by CIMA

2,680 impressions

4. Jabulani Sigege appointed as ECD for Wunderman Thompson

Issued by Wunderman Thompson SA

2,099 impressions

5. Wunderman Thompson SA's leadership expands with industry heavyweights

Issued by Wunderman Thompson

1,850 impressions

6. The new social networks

Issued by Meltwater

1,664 impressions

First quarter Press Office Newsrooms:

Welcome to the following organisations who have recently opened Biz Press Office Newsrooms:

· TR Brand Communications

· Venture Workspace

· Old Friends Young Talent

· Briefly

· AnimMate

· Africa Demolition Contractor

· SMMEStart

· GreenCape

· Lumminos

· Afri.Can

· Duke

· Superunion

· The Publicity Workshop

· Codehesion

· Setup a Startup

· LG

· Uber

· Brand Reserve Co

· Leather Gallery

· Propell

· Nalesa Media

· G3G

· Learning Curve:

· dotGOOD

