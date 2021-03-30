Kenya joins The Canada-Africa of Business

Today, the Republic of Kenya has joined The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business (www.CanadaAfrica.ca) as a full member of the 27-year-old organization, committed to accelerating Canada-Africa trade and investment.

‘On behalf of the board, I am pleased to welcome an African hub and a leader on the continent,’ said Sebastian Spio-Garbrah, Chair of the Board, speaking live from the organization’s offices in Ottawa.

The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business is an independent, not-for-profit organization with strong working links with both Canadian and African businesses and governments. Leading CEOs and Heads of State - alongside investors, entrepreneurs and policy-makers - are among the hundreds of speakers and tens of thousands of delegates to in-person and virtual events.

‘We are excited by this new partnership with the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business. We look forward to benefiting from the expertise and knowledge of over a quarter a century promoting trade and investment between Canada and Africa,’ underscored Mr. Stephen Lorete, the Charge d’Affaires at the Kenya High Commission in Ottawa.

‘Kenya is a leading and one of the fastest growing economies in Africa with many attractive trade and investment opportunities, across many sectors, and we invite the Chamber’s membership and the general Canadian business community to take advantage.’

A packed program of action immediately accompanies the Republic of Kenya’s accession to The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business. Over the next two months three (3) major events are scheduled to take place. These are:

The Second Session of the Binational Commission meeting between Kenya and Canada with a strong trade and investment component taking place in Nairobi, Kenya between 13 th -15 th April 2021.

-15 April 2021. An upcoming mid-April announcement on a historic MoU with The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business and Kenya’s private sector, following a seminar held last year with Minister Mary Ng and the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) in Nairobi

A Virtual Trade Mission from Canada to Kenya in the second half of May 2021

‘Apart from my country of birth, there is no other nation on the continent in which I have spent more time than in the incredible country of Kenya,’ says Garreth Bloor, President of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business.

‘Today we are honoured to welcome a leading economy, comprised of some of the world’s top business leaders. The opportunities are immense and work toward realizing Canadian trade and investment in Kenya is already well-underway.’

Queries: Garreth Bloor President The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business Tel: +1.647.667.1223 Email: garreth@canadaafrica.ca

