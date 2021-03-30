Kwik Delivery releases new Delivery Plugin for Magento and the version 2.0 of its WooCommerce plugin

It’s been ‘smoking hot’ at Kwik Delivery (www.Kwik.delivery) these past 5 days with amazing updates rolling out of the workshop. On March 29th, 2021 Kwik Delivery released Magento Version 1.0 of the Kwik Delivery plugin. Four days earlier, it had released the version 2.0 of its WooCommerce plugin (version 2.0) for merchants and eCommerce businesses.

Both plugins were developed to allow large and small merchants to offer Kwik Delivery’s on-demand, just-in-time delivery service to all their customers. This eases the stress/need of constantly arranging for delivery or worrying about on-time delivery once purchases are made. Kwik platform delivers within 2 hours of order placement in Lagos and within 1 hour in Abuja.

“With only a few clicks, merchants and eCommerce businesses can provide quick, efficient, and affordable delivery services to their customers after purchases,” says Romain POIROT-LELLIG, Founder & CEO of Kwik Delivery. “That ease of business and the convenience it affords merchants are what Kwik Delivery brings to the commerce in Africa through this plugin.”

This new version of the plugin (both for WooCommerce and for Magento) has the following new and exciting features:

Instant Notification - Merchants can now get instant notifications on their dashboards when an order is placed on their websites. This makes it faster to assign orders to a rider.

Cash on Delivery payment option: Merchants now have the option to let customers pay on delivery after purchase. Kwik Delivery would collect the cash on behalf of the merchant and remit within 24 hours.

The Magento version of the Kwik Delivery plugin is a new addition to the growing list of platforms with FREE Kwik Delivery plugin. Other platforms include; WordPress/WooCommerce, Shopify and Prestashop.

Kwik Delivery plugin was first released on September 14th, 2020, becoming the first-ever African last-mile WooCommerce delivery plugin. The statement made by Olivier DECROCK, Chief Technology Officer at Kwik Delivery at the first release, “We will continue to innovate . . .” proves true today as the plugin continues to improve and expand across platforms. “We are moving at a rapid pace to provide the delivery value so important to Africa’s eCommerce framework,” says Olivier DECROCK on the recent developments. “More and more online merchants are springing up and more businesses are going virtual. It is our responsibility to create that ease of logistics necessary for the growth and sustenance of eCommerce in Africa. The plugins we’ve released over the months is just one step in that direction.”

Kwik Delivery is an on-demand, last-mile delivery platform that connects African businesses to independent delivery riders. Kwik Delivery is the trading name of Africa Delivery Technologies SAS. The mobile app is available on iOS and Android.

Since its launch in 2019, Kwik Delivery has remained committed to fostering commerce across Africa through outstanding delivery technology. Updating the WooCommerce plugin is a show of such commitment and drive for innovation towards enhancing commerce in Africa.

For more information about the Kwik Delivery Woocommerce or Magento plugin and how to install them, go to http://developer.kwik.delivery, or send an email to hello@kwik.delivery for further inquiries.