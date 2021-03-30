DVC Shop Announces Opening Of DVC Shop Market Online Store With Free Giveaway

DVC Shop Logo Dole Whip Sticker Design Available at DVC Shop Market. Micky Ice Cream Bar Sticker Design Available at DVC Shop Market

A Disney Vacation Club resale broker and rental company welcomes guests to their new online store for originally designed Disney-themed merchandise.

We’re always looking for fun ways to engage with our customers and Disney fans. Carlos’s designs are so beautiful and we’re excited to share them with our customers through the new DVC Shop Market.” — Katherine Rand

DAVENPORT, FLORIDA, USA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DVC Shop, a licensed resale broker who specializes in Disney Vacation Club resales and rentals, has recently announced the grand opening of their new DVC Shop Market online store. The new online store is a marketplace for Disney fans to purchase originally designed Disney-themed merchandise. As part of the grand opening, DVC Shop has offered site visitors a free sticker coupon that can be used at the new DVC Shop Market online store.

For the opening of DVC Shop Market, artist and DVCShop.com team member Carlos Morelos created over 20 custom designed Disney-themed stickers which are now available for purchase at market.dvcshop.com. Customers and guests of DVCShop.com can sign up for a free sticker coupon for up to $15 off their sticker purchase at the new online store. Disney fans who are interested in receiving their $15 off sticker coupon can visit dvcshop.com/promotions to sign up now.

Stickers found on the new online store range from $10 to $20 and come in a variety of sizes. Guests will find stickers of iconic Disney characters, Disney park treats, and homages to Disney movies. In the coming months, DVC Shop plans to offer additional merchandise such as t-shirts, masks, magnets and more, all with original designs by Mr. Morelos.

Katherine Rand, Communications Director for DVCShop.com was quoted saying, “At DVC Shop we’re always looking for fun ways to engage with our customers and Disney fans. Carlos’s designs are so beautiful and we’re excited to share them with our customers through the new DVC Shop Market. We hope to start offering even more merchandise in the coming months on our new online store.”

About DVC Shop

DVCShop.Com is one of the few Disney Vacation Club resale companies that not only does their own direct-to-consumer marketing campaigns, but also utilizes a substantial network of co-brokers. This allows owners to gain more exposure for their listings, affords DVC buyers access to as many listings as possible, and provides DVC renters with access to amazing travel specials and reservations.