Global Smart Toilet Market All Set to Flourish: Estimated to Reach USD 6.78 Billion in 2027

/EIN News/ -- Noida, India, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting , revealed that the global smart toilet market was worth USD 4.93 billion in the year 2020. Furthermore, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0%, earning revenue of around USD 6.78 billion by the end of 2027. The factors driving the global smart toilet are the rising demand for hygienic sanitary products, the changing lifestyle of consumers , along with the growing global water conservation awareness. These factors are encouraging the industry players to come up with technologically advanced smart toilets, which are driving the market growth. Furthermore, smart toilets have become an integral part of smart homes, particularly in Western countries such as Europe and North America. This factor is also boosting the demand for smart toilets, globally.

Technological Advancements Propelling the Growth of the Global Smart Toilet Market

IoT technology and voice-activated equipment are becoming more prevalent in the industry. Industry players are consistently integrating different cutting-edge hygiene technologies, such as Bluetooth connectivity, UV lighting, auto open seat covers, auto flush, and much more, to provide a better washroom experience to users. For example, Toto's Neorest 750H bidet has an adjustable heated seat, automatic lid operation, automatic flushing, automatic deodorizing, and multiple bidet wash modes (such as oscillating and pulsating comfort washing). Neorest's real charm is revealed after it has been used, when the smart toilet undertakes the task of cleaning, something that no one wants to do. Similarly, Numi—a technologically advanced smart toilet by Kohler comes with a motion-activated lid that automatically raises as soon as the user approaches. What’s more, Numi can be paired with smart devices via Bluetooth so that users can play out the music of their choice.

Consumer’s Consciousness Towards Energy-Efficient Technology is Driving Market Growth

People are now more concerned about energy conservation in light of the current climatic conditions and unequal distribution of scarce resources. In terms of long-term advantages, smart toilets offer better alternatives for water conservation since they are equipped with automated flushes that use gauging methods to determine the amount of water needed to flush. For instance, ordinary toilets use 5 to 7 gallons of water to flush whereas smart toilets use as little as 1.6 gallons. It may seem insignificant for a one-time event, but according to different studies, 2 to 3 billion gallons of water are flushed every day in the United States. Therefore, consumers are switching to intelligent toilets which not only conserve water but also reduce their water bills. Additionally, smart toilets are also equipped with technology that can warn you if there is a leak or damage, which is very handy because leaking drainage is one of the leading causes of water wastage.

The Commercial Segment is the largest by Application

The commercial application of smart toilets covers the bigger share in the market. A significant factor helping the commercial segment's growth is the growing installation of smart toilets in commercial real estate , high-end restaurants, bars, shopping malls, and hotels. Moreover, smart toilets are becoming increasingly prevalent in the healthcare and hospitality industries. Furthermore, as a result of favorable government policies encouraging infrastructure development , the market for smart toilet vanities as a luxury item is expected to rise in the coming years.

Bluetooth-enabled Smart Toilets Dominate the Global Smart Toilet Market

The ‘Bluetooth-enabled' and Wi-Fi connectivity features are what make smart toilets ‘intelligent' and effective. Of these two, Bluetooth-enabled smart toilets are the most popular as Bluetooth-enabled feature allows users to connect their smart toilet to the remote control and perform functions such as audio, seat, and foot warmers while attending nature’s call. Moreover, built-in microphones can be used to play music. However, the Wi-Fi segment is also projected to witness growth in terms of connectivity during the forecast period, as it allows the advantage of internet accessibility too.

Global Smart Toilet Market: Regional Insight

Geographically, the global smart toilet market is categorized into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe is the leading market for smart toilets and is projected to lead the overall industry during the forecast period. The leading cause of this dominance is the high living standards of consumers in this geographic location, as well as their willingness to spend on hygienic sanitary products. According to recent studies, a significant portion of the population in the United Kingdom and Germany prefers to install smart toilet seats because hand-pulling toilet seats are considered unhygienic and pose risk for COVID-19.

In the coming years, rising consumer spending on health and hygiene products in the UK, France, and Germany is expected to be a significant driver of industry growth. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience positive growth in the sector as a result of increasing disposable income and population growth in cities such as China, India, Bangladesh, and South Korea.

Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Toilet Market

The global smart toilet market almost came to a halt when the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The governments of different countries across the globe implemented strict lockdown everywhere to prevent the virus from spreading. Consequently, the production had to be stopped suddenly and the supply chains were disrupted. Also, the offline mode, which has the largest share in the distribution channel, was directly affected by the lockdown.

However, in the post-COVID world, the smart toilet market has a huge opportunity to grow. Consumer awareness of personal hygiene and preference for minimal touch options are propelling the market forward. This would also benefit online distribution channels, as customers are increasingly opting for the doorstep and zero-contact delivery rather than going out. As a result, the end-user market for smart toilets is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the global smart toilet market are LIXIL Group Corporation (DXV American Standard), Geberit AG, Roca Sanitario S.A., Caroma Industries Limited, Toto Ltd., Ove Decors, Villeroy, and other prominent players. All these key players are highly competitive and are constantly on edge to update their products with new features. These advancements are not limited to automated set-ups; they also include user entertainment to enhance their experience. For instance, in CES 2020, Shine Bathroom introduced a very environmentally-sound innovation in the smart toilet market. Their product is capable of self-producing electrolyzed water to eliminate the use of chemicals to clean the pot. It's also equipped with technology that can detect leaks and send out an alert.

These technical advances become a major source of limitation for new entrants. Because of these features, every brand or company is investing huge sums of money into research and development to advance their smart toilets and make a USP (Unique Selling Point) for themselves.

