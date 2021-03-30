Poet Lorraine A. Burkey Pens Beautiful Book of Poetry to Inspire Others to Remember Things They Already Knew, but Somehow Got Lost Along the Way

Burkey emphasizes kindness, humility, and humanity in her debut book ‘A Little Birdie Told Me’ while encouraging all who read her poems

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May is Stroke Awareness Month and at the age of 20, poet Lorraine A. Burkey survived a stroke which became the springboard for her creativity. In her debut collection of poetry, “A Little Birdie Told Me,” Burkey marvels at how her thoughts came to be a rhyming poem. With poems that can resonate with everyone, her poetry reflects on tragedies, struggles, nostalgia, a variety of experiences and emotions. Burkey’s poetry will also inspire readers to stand up to bullies, look forward instead of back, and recognize the blessings in the seeds everyone plants in life.

After her stroke at such a young age, poetry allowed her to use words for a better emotional understanding of life. When she finished writing each poem, she was amazed at how she managed to write the words the way she did. Burkey was eventually encouraged to publish her collection of poetry by her husband, Steven, as well as by friends and acquaintances.

“I would not change anything about my life,” said Burkey. “This experience made me who I am, which is far more wonderful than any dream a 20-year-old girl could have about her future life.”

“I am fully aware of her devastating stroke at such a young age, and how she came through this life-changing event with a warrior spirit and zest for reaching out and living life to the fullest. Her poems reflect this adventure and simply resonate with anyone who reads her work.” – Bobbi J. Craigmyle, PsyD

“A Little Birdie Told Me”

By Lorraine A. Burkey

ISBN: 978-1-6657-0090-0 (sc); 978-1-6657-0089-4 (hc); 978-1-6657-0091-7 (e)

Available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Archway Publishing

About the author

Lorraine A. Burkey was raised on a farm near Central City, Iowa, and graduated from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was a volunteer for the American Red Cross for 32 years. Now disabled, Burkey resides in Springfield, Missouri where she enjoys spending time with her husband.

