Natural Food Colors And Flavors Market Driven By Rising Concerns About Hazardous Nature Of Synthetic Products

Natural food colors and flavours market analysis shows that rising concerns regarding the health hazards posed by the consumption of synthetic colors drives the market for natural food colors and flavors. Synthetic food colors and flavors are chemicals that originate from coal tar derivatives, petroleum, or crude oil and cause health hazards such as high blood pressure, DNA mutation, obesity, infertility and others. For instance, Auramine is a food color known to retard growth and damages kidneys, liver. Lead chromate is yellow food color that can be dangerous to health causing anemia, abdominal pain, hypertension, neurological problems. According to the study published by the Brazilian Journal of Biology, the researchers fed 2 ml of chocolate flavoring, 5 ml of strawberry flavoring per Kg for a group of mice, and on day 6 all the mice died due to toxic effects on their genes and cells. Therefore, the rising health hazards from the consumption of synthetic colors have raised concerns in consumers and this, in turn, drove the market for natural food colors and flavors.

The global natural food colors and flavors market is segmented by color type into caramel, carotenoids, anthocyanins, curcumin, annatto, copper chlorophyllin, capsanthin, others, by flavor type into natural extracts, aroma chemicals, essential oils, others, by form into liquid and gel, dry, and by application into beverages, bakery, confectionery, dairy and frozen, meat products, others.

The global natural food colors and flavors market is expected to grow from $4.36 billion in 2020 to $5.06 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The natural food colors and flavors market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global natural flavors market is expected to reach $6.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Major players in the flavors and natural food coloring industry are Archer Daniels Midland, CHR Hansen, Kerry Group, San-Ei Gen, Symrise, International Flavors & Fragrances, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Givaudan, FMC Corporation, GNT International, Kalsec, Royal DSM, Döhler, Naturex, ROHA Dyechem, DDW The Color House, Aromata Group, BASF SE, Takasago International Corporation, DuPont, Mane, T.Hasegawa, Firmenich, Robertet, Synergy Flavors, Amar Bio-Organics India, Taiyo International, The Food Flavors, Besmoke, Gulf Flavors and Food Ingredients, and Seluz Fragrances & Flavors Company.

Natural Food Colors And Flavors Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides natural food colors and flavors market overview, forecast natural food colors and flavors market size and growth for the whole market, natural food colors and flavors market segments, and geographies, natural food colors and flavors market trends, natural food colors and flavors market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

