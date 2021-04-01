AI-translated Nikkei content now available in English at home and abroad
ScoutAsia is the first English-language information service to feature translated Nikkei contentTOKYO, JAPAN, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nikkei Inc. (Nikkei) has begun providing English machine translations of Nikkei content via ScoutAsia, an English-language Asia-focused news and corporate data platform operated as a joint venture between Nikkei and the Financial Times. The service is also provided to investors using the Titan OTC trading platform of Singapore Exchange (SGX).
Approximately 400 articles a day from the Nikkei Online Edition will be machine-translated and provided to the ScoutAsia platform. The translation system featuring Nikkei’s unique AI technology lets users across the world quickly access a broad range of Nikkei content in English. This is the first time translated Nikkei content has been made available on any English-language information service.
The system makes use of an automatic translation feature that has been offered for certain types of articles on B2B service Nikkei Online Edition Pro since 2018. It uses technology jointly developed by Nikkei and Japanese AI company Institute of Language Understanding Inc. The system accurately translates details that are essential to financial news, including names of companies and people, dates and financial sums.
Users of the ScoutAsia platform can now access translated Nikkei content in English and the original Japanese on a wide range of topics, including business, markets, international affairs, technology, economy and finance, and politics. Content includes articles from the morning and evening editions of the Nikkei, the Nikkei Business Daily, the Nikkei MJ, and the Nikkei Veritas, as well as “Financials Summary” content from the Nikkei Online Edition on company performance and financial statements.
Users can access translated Nikkei content via either of the following subscription plans:
● ScoutAsia for Titan OTC
ScoutAsia has been added as a News partner to the SGX trading platform Titan OTC’s Content Hub. ScoutAsia widget displays headlines and excerpts from Nikkei news articles about major financial instruments and related items from across 12 news categories, including equities, stock indices, foreign exchange and iron ore. Users can click through from the widget to the ScoutAsia app to view the full text of articles in English and Japanese, as well as data on listed companies in Japan.
● ScoutAsia Japan
This subscription plan is focused on Nikkei content and data on both listed and unlisted companies in Japan. It caters to the needs of non-Japanese speakers at multinational companies, embassies and other government agencies, as well as corporate executives in Japan who want to read Nikkei content in English on an English-language platform.
Nikkei Executive Officer in charge of the ScoutAsia business and Managing Director of Nikkei FT ScoutAsia Limited Toshio Machida said, “Pooling Nikkei’s AI technology and expertise has enabled us to offer translated Nikkei content on English-language platforms. Through ScoutAsia we aim to deliver news and market information vital to business and investment in a timely manner to as broad a range of users as possible.”
