Advanced Biobased Technologies Are A Major Trend In The Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market

Companies in low temperature powder coating market are focusing on developing advanced biobased powder coating technologies that that can be used in multiple powder coating systems. For instance, Allnex, a global producer of industrial coating resins, developed a product line based on renewable monomers derived from C5 and C6 sugars that are biobased carboxyl polyesters and can be used in a variety of powder coating systems, including epoxy-polyester hybrids, polyester-HAA (hydroxyl-alkyl amide), and TGIC-cured formulas.

Other low temperature powder coating market trends include mergers and acquisitions. In March 2020, PPG Industries, a US-based company that develops and delivers paints, coatings, and specialty materials, has acquired Alpha Coatings Technologies, a West Chicago-based manufacturer of powder coatings and light industrial applications, medium density fiberboard, and heat-sensitive substrates. This acquisition is a strategic complement to PPG with the technology and turnaround color matching capabilities of Alpha and after the acquisition, PPG will continue to provide outstanding products and services to the customers.

Major players in TBRC’s low-temperature powder coatings industry analysis report are PPG Indsutries, AkzoNobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems, Jotun A/S, Teknos Group, Tulip Paints, Protech Powder Coatings, Platinum Phase SDN, CIN Industrial Coatings, Keyland Polymer, Tiger Coatings Gmbh, IGP Pulvertechnik AG, Foechnical Coatings, BASF SE, Dupont, Koninklijke DSM, Prismatic Powders, Funder America Inc, and Forrest Technical Coatings. The regions covered in the low-temperature powder coatings market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global low temperature powder coatings market is expected to grow from $3.43 million in 2020 to $3.74 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.17%. The powder coatings market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global low temperature powder coatings market is expected to reach $4.76 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.23%.

The global low temperature powder coatings market is segmented by resin into acrylic, polyurethane, polyester & polyester hybrids, epoxy & epoxy hybrids, others, by substrate type into non-metal, metal, and by end-use industry into furniture, appliances, automotive, architectural, retail, electronics, medical, others.

Low Temperature Powder Coatings Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides low temperature powder coatings market overview, forecast low temperature powder coatings market size and growth for the whole market, low temperature powder coatings market segments, and geographies, low temperature powder coatings market trends, low temperature powder coatings market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

