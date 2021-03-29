Commission imposes anti-dumping duties on imports of aluminium extrusions from China

Trade defence | Brussels, 30 March 2021

The Commission has published a regulation imposing definitive duties on imports of aluminium extrusions originating in the People’s Republic of China. The anti-dumping duties imposed range from 21.2% to 32.1%. This is another example of the EU’s commitment to ensure that EU industry can compete on a level playing field and to defend jobs – 40,000 across the Union in this €12 billion industry.

The Commission started the investigation on 14 February 2020 based on the complaint lodged by European Aluminium on behalf of producers representing over 50% of total EU production. The investigation found that unfair trade practices (dumping) by Chinese exporters caused significant damage to EU industry, and that measures to tackle such practices are necessary and in the interest of the EU. All parties concerned had full opportunities to defend their interests.

This sector suffers from many distortions caused by Chinese overcapacity and other State-induced practices, undermining fair competition and endangering EU companies and jobs. Given indications that certain operators are ready to circumvent the measures, the Commission will monitor this market closely and react swiftly to any attempts to avoid duties.

For more information

Regulation Case AD664 - Aluminium extrusions EU trade defence policy