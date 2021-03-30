S.D. Highway 52 Road Closure Begins in April between S.D. Highways 37 and 50

For Immediate Release: Monday, March 29, 2021

Contact: Rodney Gall, Gregory Rothschadl, or Kevin Heimanat 605-668-2929

SPRINGFIELD, S.D. –South Dakota Department of Transportation says the reconstruction and road closure of S.D. Highway 52 between S.D. Highway 37 to the S.D. Highway 50 junction begins on Monday, April 5, 2021.

Work involves grading the embankment, replacing pipe culverts, reconstructing box culverts, placement of an interim surface, and permanent roadway signing. The project also includes structure replacement, spot grading, and drainage structure work on S.D. 37P (North Walnut) and at the intersection of 8th and Pine Street in Springfield.

The roadway will be closed to thru traffic beginning April 5, 2021. Drivers will be directed to the detour on S.D. Highway 37 and S.D. Highway 50. Access to residences and adjacent property will be maintained for local traffic but there will be no thru traffic. Cross traffic will be maintained as feasibly possible.

Midwest Contracting, LLC of Marshall, MN is the prime contractor of the $12.68 million project.

Work will be performed through late November 2021 and will resume in the spring of 2022. The overall project completion date is July 29, 2022. The roadway will be open to thru traffic during the 2021-2022 winter months.

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

