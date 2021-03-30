S.D. Highway 44 Closed West of Rapid City Due to a Wildfire

For Immediate Release: Monday, March 29, 2021
Contact: Mike Carlson - 605-394-2248
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Department of Transportation alerts travelers that due to a wildfire, S.D. Highway 44 is closed west of Rapid City between Norris Peak Road at Johnson Siding and Chappell Lane.
