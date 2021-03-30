Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
S.D. Highway 44 Closed West of Rapid City Due to a Wildfire

For Immediate Release:  Monday, March 29, 2021 Contact:  Mike Carlson - 605-394-2248

RAPID CITY, S.D. –  South Dakota Department of Transportation alerts travelers that due to a wildfire, S.D. Highway 44 is closed west of Rapid City between Norris Peak Road at Johnson Siding and Chappell Lane.

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

