Susie K. Whitney of SMJ Freight Solutions to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WAHPETON, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We take for granted that when we walk in the store, the product that we want will be on the shelf where we expect it to be.

But every product on a shelf in a store started its life in a manufacturing warehouse somewhere. The journey that product takes from warehouse to store shelf depends on the dedication and relationships of freight solutions providers like SMJ Freight Solutions.

Susie K. Whitney is a shipping and freight expert and the president and owner of SMJ Freight Solutions.

“It's logistics. You're putting the right people together the right time. Everything in its right place,” says Susie. “I hire the truck. I make sure I get the right driver to do exactly what I want at the time I need it done. Then I follow that through.”

And it never seems to stop. If a customer needs more supply by tomorrow, everything must happen when it’s expected to happen. One piece of the puzzle, one variable out of place, a driver gets lost, a truck breaks down, and the whole thing falls apart.

“It's freight solutions. It's not freight sorry stuff happens,” says Susie. “Every single load is critical. No matter how big or how small or what the product is. There's freight to be moved, and you’ve got a customer expecting you to take care of their property. Those problem solving skills kick in, your brain goes into overdrive, and you realize there's only one solution: you’ve got to get in your car and do it yourself. I do whatever it takes to make sure the job is done, especially when it's an emergency situation.”

Susie was introduced to trucking through her father, “The King of Flatbed Trucks Hauling Flex Straw.” Susie always had the knack of being able to talk to people. She started speaking with the drivers about moving freight.

“The whole point of this business is relationships,” says Susie. “I've got to keep the customer happy. I've got to keep the trucks running. I’m well-known in the industry for the job I've done. They have an appreciation for what I've done, because when they have a freight problem, I have the freight solution.”

Close Up Radio will feature Susie K. Whitney in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on April 1st at 6pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389