Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development Director Releases Joint Statement with California Labor Secretary on February Employment Numbers

Following the California Employment Development Department’s (EDD) release of the state’s employment data from February the Director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), Dee Dee Myers issued the following joint statement with California’s Labor Secretary, Julie A. Su:

“This month marks the lowest unemployment rate California has seen since the onset of the pandemic last year. Today’s news, along with the Governor’s announcement this week that California is continuing to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, is a milestone in our ongoing recovery. At the same time, the pandemic and associated unemployment have had a disproportionate impact on women and communities of color. Latino and Asian American workers have been hard hit on the front lines as essential workers. African Americans have applied for unemployment benefits at astounding rates, further evidence of the inequities we must address to ensure a strong, equitable recovery. As we all continue to do what we can to protect ourselves and our communities – wearing masks, washing our hands and getting vaccinated – we are committed to a strong, equitable and safe recovery.”