Middlesex Barracks / DUI #1 - Drugs & Possession of Heroin
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A301198
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 3/29/2021 / 1611 hrs.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rte. 14, Williamstown
VIOLATION: DUI, Possession of Heroin
ACCUSED: Thomas Belville
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 29th, 2021 at approximately 4:43 pm Vermont State Police received a
report of erratic driving on Rte. 14 in the town of Williamstown. The vehicle
was stopped and the driver was identified as Thomas Belville, 38, of
Williamstown.
Belville showed signs of impairment and was placed under arrest for Driving
Under the Influence of drugs. Suspected heroin was found on Belville's person
at the time of the arrest.
Belville was processed for DUI and Possession of Heroin at the VSP Middlesex
barracks. He was released to the custody of VT Dept. of Corrections, Probation
and Parole.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: March 30, 2021
COURT: VT Superior Court, Orange Circuit, Chelsea
LODGED - LOCATION: North East Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: ATTACHED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
(802)229-9191