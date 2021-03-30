Middlesex Barracks / DUI #1 - Drugs & Possession of Heroin

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A301198

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 3/29/2021 / 1611 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rte. 14, Williamstown

VIOLATION: DUI, Possession of Heroin

ACCUSED: Thomas Belville

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 29th, 2021 at approximately 4:43 pm Vermont State Police received a

report of erratic driving on Rte. 14 in the town of Williamstown. The vehicle

was stopped and the driver was identified as Thomas Belville, 38, of

Williamstown.

Belville showed signs of impairment and was placed under arrest for Driving

Under the Influence of drugs. Suspected heroin was found on Belville's person

at the time of the arrest.

Belville was processed for DUI and Possession of Heroin at the VSP Middlesex

barracks. He was released to the custody of VT Dept. of Corrections, Probation

and Parole.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: March 30, 2021

COURT: VT Superior Court, Orange Circuit, Chelsea

LODGED - LOCATION: North East Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191