Shaftsbury Barracks/ 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B300816

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 03/29/2021 at 1748 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cardinal Boulevard Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Oliff J. Russell Jr.

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a family fight complaint at a residence on Cardinal Boulevard in the Town of Pownal. Investigation revealed that Oliff J. Russell Jr. had inflicted pain on a family or household member. Because of a previous domestic assault conviction, Russell was ultimately charged with second degree aggravated domestic assault.

Russell was arrested and transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks for processing. Russell was later transported to Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of bail and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 03/30/2021 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/30/2021 at 1230 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Lodged

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421