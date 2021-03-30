Shaftsbury Barracks/ 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B300816
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 03/29/2021 at 1748 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cardinal Boulevard Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Oliff J. Russell Jr.
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a family fight complaint at a residence on Cardinal Boulevard in the Town of Pownal. Investigation revealed that Oliff J. Russell Jr. had inflicted pain on a family or household member. Because of a previous domestic assault conviction, Russell was ultimately charged with second degree aggravated domestic assault.
Russell was arrested and transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks for processing. Russell was later transported to Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of bail and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 03/30/2021 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/30/2021 at 1230 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Lodged
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421