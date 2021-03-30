Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Announces Novel Patent Filing for Sodium-Ion Battery Technology

/EIN News/ -- Temecula, CA, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions, Inc., (OTC MARKETS: “GWSO”), a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate Global Warming and its effects on the Planet announces the filing of its novel "Patent" for "Sodium-Ion Battery Technology" which could revolutionize and reshape the entire "Rechargeable Battery Industry Worldwide”.



Vladimir Vasilenko, CEO of GWSO stated, "we have developed a new type of battery that we believe is more cost-effective and works far more efficiently than current technologies available in the marketplace today. It employs an advanced manufacturing technique for solid-state electrolytes. It has a large capacity anode due to its special design and creates higher specific energy due to air oxygen acting as a depolarizer. Based upon our research and testing we have found a much shorter recharging time for our battery due to its excellent electrical conductivity using solid electrolytes. This battery could be far cheaper to produce than conventional lithium ion batteries and provide a longer charge time."



Sodium-Ion batteries consist of a cathode based upon a sodium-containing material and a liquid electrolyte containing disassociated sodium salts in polar protic or aprotic solvents. Sodium-Ion batteries have many advantages over competing battery technologies. These are far safer, and utilize readily available and abundant materials versus lithium ion batteries that use very rare and dangerous rare earth materials such as lithium, cobalt, and graphite, in addition to copper and nickel. The greatest advantage of Sodium-Ion batteries is the abundance of available sodium. (Wikipedia)



According to a January 29 article in "statistics.com", "the global lithium ion (Li-ion) battery market is expected to reach 100.4 Billion US Dollars by 2025, compared to a market size of 30.2 Billion US Dollars in 2017. Over half of the Li-ion market is expected to be used for the automotive market. In consumer electronics, mobile phones are expected to be the largest application for these batteries. Their ability to tolerate movement and temperature changes to some extent as well as quick recharging times makes them ideal for powering phones and other consumer products."



Mr. Vasilenko also commented, "our batteries have increased energy density which could make them suitable for electric vehicles, electronics, and both grid and home energy storage needs. There are only a handful of companies around the world who are developing "Sodium-Ion Battery Technology" and we are amongst the leaders. We are going to prove to be a force to be reckoned with in the industry".



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov

