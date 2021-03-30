Plexus Announces Construction of a Manufacturing Facility in Bangkok, Thailand

/EIN News/ -- NEENAH, WI, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS), a global leader in complex product design, manufacturing, supply chain and aftermarket services, today announced that it broke ground on a new manufacturing facility in Bangkok, Thailand. The 400,000 square feet facility, expected to be complete in the fiscal third quarter of 2022, includes two levels of production and warehouse space, as well as four levels of office space.



In alignment with Plexus’ commitment to Environment, Social & Governance (ESG) best practices, the facility will feature various energy efficient and green building initiatives, as well as considerations for future enhancements as operations commence. The facility will also include an exterior green zone to ensure that team members have a welcoming outdoor space to utilize and gather.

Steve Frisch, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, commented, “This new advanced manufacturing facility will help ensure that we are properly positioned to support robust future growth projections within the APAC region, particularly given Thailand’s highly skilled workforce and established supply chain. These attributes support Plexus’ strong history of operational excellence, particularly in markets with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. We look forward to expanding our services and solutions in Thailand as we continue to fulfill our vision of creating the products that build a better world.”

Victor Tan, Regional President for Plexus’ APAC region, commented, “This expansion into Thailand highlights our commitment to growth within the APAC region and supports our efforts of delivering customer service excellence. In growing our operations, we will add 1,800 talented new members to our Plexus team. I look forward to future collaborations with our Thai colleagues as we strive to meet the unique needs of our team, customers and communities.”

