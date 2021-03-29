Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,277 in the last 365 days.

Governor Dunleavy Appoints Amanda Holland as Acting Commissioner of Administration

March 29, 2021 (Juneau, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy issued the following statement this morning regarding the Alaska Department of Administration.

“Effective immediately, Amanda Holland will serve as acting commissioner of the Alaska Department of Administration until a permanent replacement is selected. I thank Kelly Tshibaka for her service to the department, the Dunleavy administration and wish her and her family well.”

A copy of the memo to Department of Administration employees is attached.

###

You just read:

Governor Dunleavy Appoints Amanda Holland as Acting Commissioner of Administration

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.