Governor Dunleavy Appoints Amanda Holland as Acting Commissioner of Administration

March 29, 2021 (Juneau, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy issued the following statement this morning regarding the Alaska Department of Administration.

“Effective immediately, Amanda Holland will serve as acting commissioner of the Alaska Department of Administration until a permanent replacement is selected. I thank Kelly Tshibaka for her service to the department, the Dunleavy administration and wish her and her family well.”

A copy of the memo to Department of Administration employees is attached.

###