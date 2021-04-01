The Colin Wilhelm for U.S. Congress Campaign Launches Powerful Campaign Video
Colin Wilhelm is a Democratic candidate for the United States House of Representatives in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.GLENWOOD SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colin Wilhelm is a Democratic candidate for the United States House of Representatives in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.
Colin Wilhelm is running for Congress because he envisions an America that values honest communication and pragmatic solutions. He believes that all people share the same basic problems, and that listening to the residents of his district can provide the solutions that Washington desperately needs.
Lauren Boebert must be defeated as she represents what’s wrong with our nation’s politics: division.
"Coloradans can’t afford a representative that ignores their district to deliver partisan talking points," said Colin. "Rather than live in an extremist fantasy, I will roll up my sleeves and tackle the important issues, like water rights, criminal-justice reform, and Covid-19."
Watch Colin Wilhelm's Powerful Campaign Launch Video
Colin envisions a third district that is moving, doing, working, trying - a strong 3rd District that is moving above and beyond bitter partisanship. If “Did not vote” was a candidate, they would sweep every election. Colin wants to talk to people from all walks of life, and bring in the unaffiliated voters. Colorado’s 3rd District needs real solutions, and Colin Wilhelm will bring them to Washington.
For more information, please visit Colin's website at www.wilhelmforcolorado.com
