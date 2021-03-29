Senator Lindsey M. Williams Announces $700,000 in Grant Funding for Infrastructure and Tourism Projects

Pittsburgh, Pa. − March 29, 2021 − Senator Lindsey M. Williams announced today that the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County (RAAC) has issued $700,000 in Community Infrastructure and Tourism Fund (CITF) grants to projects across Senate District 38.

CITF grants are administered by the RAAC and are funded through gaming revenues. These grants provide financial support to municipalities, authorities, councils of governments, non-profits, and others to carry out important economic development projects here in Allegheny County. Eligible projects promote local economic activities, create jobs, improve or create infrastructure, promote public safety, assist in workforce development, or improve the quality of life in the community.

Grantees receiving GEDTF funds in District 38 are:

West View Borough received $100,000 for street improvements, including 18 new streetlights, in the business district along Perry Highway between Highland Avenue and Center Avenue;

Town of McCandless received $100,000 for renovations and replacements of the tennis courts at Devlin Park and playground structures at the Lorraine Rogers Soccer Field and Park;

North Hills Council of Governments received $75,000 for the Borough of Blawnox to install residential meters and meter readers, allowing for significantly more accurate accounting of actual water usage and cutting down on high rates of unaccounted-for water;

Allegheny Valley North Council of Governments received $100,000 for Frazer Township for street repaving in 18 locations;

Allegheny Valley North Council of Governments received $100,000 for Harrison Township for construction of a safe, attractive, and accessible biking/walking corridor through the commercial district;

Brackenridge Borough received $100,000 to develop a half mile section of the Three Rivers Heritage Trail from Cherry Street to Mile Lock Lane; and

O’Hara Township received $125,000 for construction of a stormwater management facility within the existing Greenwood Cemetery, which will reduce downstream flooding on Kittanning Pike, where a growing sinkhole and regular flooding cause incredibly dangerous and life-threatening conditions for residents.

“Each of these projects will bring significant value to their community by enhancing safety, improving infrastructure, or creating opportunities for outdoor recreation close to home,” said Senator Williams. “I’m proud to have advocated to support the wonderful work going on in our communities.

