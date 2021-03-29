3/29/2021

For Immediate Release: Monday, March 29, 2021 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com, 850.413.2842

**PHOTO RELEASE** CFO Jimmy Patronis Applauds Governor Ron DeSantis Signing of COVID-19 Liability Protection Legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis joined Governor Ron DeSantis for the signing of Senate Bill 72, which provides liability protections related to COVID-19 for Florida businesses and health care providers. For nearly a year, the CFO has been fighting for COVID-19 liability protections and made it his mission to ensure liability protections were passed this legislative session.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “I was proud to stand with Governor Ron DeSantis today as he signed vital COVID-19 liability protections into Florida law to protect our businesses, job creators, and our health care heroes. This is a huge win for Florida and a major step to get Florida’s economy back on its feet and ensure our state fully recovers from this pandemic. As my top priority this legislative session, I was proud to travel the state fighting for these critical protections. No doubt, this is the single most important piece of legislation that unifies families in our state and a huge milestone for businesses and health care workers who no longer have to live in fear of frivolous COVID-19 litigation. By passing this significant legislation, the Governor and Legislature has stepped up to give businesses the confidence they have needed to keep their doors open and continue to serve their communities.

“I applaud all of the Legislators who fought for this historic legislation and committed themselves to protect Florida’s businesses and our frontline health care workers. A special thank you to all of the members who worked tirelessly to ensure this legislation passed including President Simpson, Speaker Sprowls, Senator Brandes, Representative McClure and Representative Burton.” ### About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).