3/29/2021

CFO Jimmy Patronis Applauds Passage of Telephone Solicitation Bill from Senate Committee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued the following statement on the Senate Commerce and Tourism’s favorable hearing of Senate Bill 1682. The legislation is aimed at curbing the epidemic of unsolicited telemarketing phone calls that plague the phone lines of Floridians on a daily basis. In February, the CFO highlighted his support of this legislation. SB 1682 moves next to Regulated Industries.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Unsolicited telemarketing calls have become an epidemic in our state, opening the door for consumers to fall victim to scams and identity theft. I’m proud to support this legislation to empower Floridians to fight back against unwanted calls and end the practice of incessant telemarketer solicitation without the consent of the consumer. While some telemarketing tactics are legitimate, the practice is plagued with fraudulent activity and bad actors looking to make a quick buck. Thank you to Senator Joe Gruters for sponsoring this good bill and making this issue a top priority to protect all Floridians.”

