F&G Commission cancels two meetings, postpones agenda until May 6 quarterly meeting

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has canceled telephone conference calls scheduled for April 1 and April 15. The April 1 call was to discuss pending legislation, but the Idaho Legislature will be out of session at that time. The agenda items for the April 15 meeting will be postponed and taken up during the May 7 quarterly meeting in Coeur d'Alene. 

For details, see the Commission Meeting Schedule webpage. 

