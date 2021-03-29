ALLIED GLOBAL MARKETING CONTINUES GLOBAL EXPANSION WITH OPENING OF SYDNEY OFFICE
EINPresswire.com/ -- ALLIED GLOBAL MARKETING CONTINUES GLOBAL EXPANSION WITH OPENING OF OFFICE IN SYDNEY
Company taps Jamie Crick as Managing Director to lead operations in the APAC region
Leading entertainment, lifestyle and sports marketing agency Allied Global Marketing today announced it has opened an office in Sydney, Australia to support its existing operations and expand its business in the region. To head the office, the company has appointed industry veteran Jamie Crick to Managing Director, APAC Region, effective immediately. Crick will report to Chief Global Strategist Adam Cunningham.
Further expanding Allied’s global footprint following the 2018 opening of a London office to support the company’s growth into the U.K. and European markets, the Sydney opening underscores the importance of the APAC region to Allied’s global clients and will facilitate development of new business in the market. With Allied now executing campaigns across six continents for many of the world’s major media companies, the new office will also provide Allied’s existing and future global clients with support across all time zones.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jamie to the team as he will be integral in leading our efforts in this key market,” said Cunningham. “Jamie brings strong leadership, a proven track record and deep relationships, which will prove invaluable as we expand our business in the region. Having him on the ground will provide existing clients with additional local resources and expertise, while providing the agency with the opportunity to seek new business and partnerships.”
”The opportunity to partner with clients in verticals I’m so passionate about – and to drive genuine performance across the spectrum of their paid, owned and earned activity, both strategically, creatively and via media – is what jumped out to me about Allied,” said Crick. “I’m very excited to help brands in the region take full advantage of Allied’s uniquely focused smarts in achieving measurable business returns.”
Crick has worked in digital marketing since commencing with DoubleClick’s international media business in Dublin in 1999. In Australia, after serving in senior business development, product and strategic sales roles at Telstra’s digital advertising division, Crick co-founded the ground-breaking social video advertising and content business, Boom, where he built and productised networks of APAC’s foremost social influencers and creator talent, including Australia’s first YouTube multi-channel network. Joining creative agency Emotive as part of its launch team in 2015, he built and ran its content distribution and analysis offering, delivering innovative and award-winning campaigns for brands such as Optus, HelloFresh, Amazon’s Audible, Google, Coca-Cola and Unilever.
# # #
ABOUT ALLIED GLOBAL MARKETING
In business for over 30 years, Allied has built upon its roots in film advertising and publicity to become a global leader in entertainment, culture, and lifestyle marketing. Allied’s award-winning team of specialists, over 400 strong across 23 global offices, create campaigns that drive conversion for some of the world’s biggest brands in film, TV, sports, gaming, live entertainment, cultural institutions, hospitality, and consumer brands. Our teams provide best-in-class marketing solutions across a range of services including integrated paid, owned, and earned media, creative solutions, and strategic consulting.
To learn more, visit www.alliedglobalmarketing.com
For more information:
Ink Media Corporation
Pam Wilson
Pam@inkmediapr.co.uk
+44 7397 841 841
Pam Wilson
Company taps Jamie Crick as Managing Director to lead operations in the APAC region
Leading entertainment, lifestyle and sports marketing agency Allied Global Marketing today announced it has opened an office in Sydney, Australia to support its existing operations and expand its business in the region. To head the office, the company has appointed industry veteran Jamie Crick to Managing Director, APAC Region, effective immediately. Crick will report to Chief Global Strategist Adam Cunningham.
Further expanding Allied’s global footprint following the 2018 opening of a London office to support the company’s growth into the U.K. and European markets, the Sydney opening underscores the importance of the APAC region to Allied’s global clients and will facilitate development of new business in the market. With Allied now executing campaigns across six continents for many of the world’s major media companies, the new office will also provide Allied’s existing and future global clients with support across all time zones.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jamie to the team as he will be integral in leading our efforts in this key market,” said Cunningham. “Jamie brings strong leadership, a proven track record and deep relationships, which will prove invaluable as we expand our business in the region. Having him on the ground will provide existing clients with additional local resources and expertise, while providing the agency with the opportunity to seek new business and partnerships.”
”The opportunity to partner with clients in verticals I’m so passionate about – and to drive genuine performance across the spectrum of their paid, owned and earned activity, both strategically, creatively and via media – is what jumped out to me about Allied,” said Crick. “I’m very excited to help brands in the region take full advantage of Allied’s uniquely focused smarts in achieving measurable business returns.”
Crick has worked in digital marketing since commencing with DoubleClick’s international media business in Dublin in 1999. In Australia, after serving in senior business development, product and strategic sales roles at Telstra’s digital advertising division, Crick co-founded the ground-breaking social video advertising and content business, Boom, where he built and productised networks of APAC’s foremost social influencers and creator talent, including Australia’s first YouTube multi-channel network. Joining creative agency Emotive as part of its launch team in 2015, he built and ran its content distribution and analysis offering, delivering innovative and award-winning campaigns for brands such as Optus, HelloFresh, Amazon’s Audible, Google, Coca-Cola and Unilever.
# # #
ABOUT ALLIED GLOBAL MARKETING
In business for over 30 years, Allied has built upon its roots in film advertising and publicity to become a global leader in entertainment, culture, and lifestyle marketing. Allied’s award-winning team of specialists, over 400 strong across 23 global offices, create campaigns that drive conversion for some of the world’s biggest brands in film, TV, sports, gaming, live entertainment, cultural institutions, hospitality, and consumer brands. Our teams provide best-in-class marketing solutions across a range of services including integrated paid, owned, and earned media, creative solutions, and strategic consulting.
To learn more, visit www.alliedglobalmarketing.com
For more information:
Ink Media Corporation
Pam Wilson
Pam@inkmediapr.co.uk
+44 7397 841 841
Pam Wilson
Ink Media Corporation
+44 7397 841841
Pam@inkmediapr.co.uk