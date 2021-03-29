DNR seeking public comment on proposed waterfowl regulations through April 11 (published March 29, 2021)

People have through Sunday, April 11, to submit comments on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ proposed waterfowl hunting regulations and seasons. Comments may be submitted by completing on online comment form through Sunday, April 11.

The DNR is proposing the following regulatory changes and seasons:

Increasing the Canada goose bag limit to five birds per day for the entire season;

Extending legal shooting hours to sunset for the entire season, eliminating the 4 p.m. early season closure;

Implementing a five-day early teal season (Sept. 4 - Sept. 8) as an experimental regulation for up to three years;

Allowing statewide over-water goose hunting during the early September season; and

Establishing season dates through the 2024 season for the north, central and south waterfowl hunting zones, as follows: North zone: Keeping a 60-day season with no split. The 2021 season dates would be Saturday, Sept. 25, to Tuesday, Nov. 23. Central zone: Keeping a 60-day season with a five-day split. The 2021 season dates would be Saturday, Sept. 25, to Sunday, Oct. 3, and Saturday, Oct. 9, to Sunday, Nov. 28. South zone: Implementing a 60-day season with a five-day split rather than the 12-day split implemented the past nine years. The 2021 season dates would be Saturday, Sept. 25, to Sunday, Oct. 3, and Saturday, Oct. 9, to Sunday, Nov. 28.



The DNR will discuss the proposals at a virtual town hall meeting from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 1. People can join by computer, mobile device or phone to learn, comment and ask questions about the proposed changes.

Proposal details are available on DNR’s waterfowl management page for review prior to the meeting. The page also provides a link to register for the meeting and logistical instructions.

The DNR developed the waterfowl regulation proposals after public engagement efforts during the past few months, which included an online questionnaire, direct staff outreach and a hunter attitude survey.

Input received during the meeting will be considered, but people participating in the town hall are also encouraged to submit their complete comments online.

The public comment period for these proposed changes concludes, Sunday, April 11. The DNR will consider all input received and finalize regulations and season dates in early summer. Changes to hunting regulations may go in place as early as fall 2021.