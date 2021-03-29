Governor Gianforte Lifts Regulations for Fertilizer Delivery to Support Montana's Ag Industry

Hours of service regulations temporarily suspended for certain carriers to facilitate and expedite the delivery of fertilizer to Montana's farmers

Governor Greg Gianforte issued an executive order that temporarily suspends hours of service regulations for certain carriers to facilitate and expedite the delivery of fertilizer to Montana’s farmers.

Agriculture producers regularly face a compressed spring planting schedule due to late snowfalls and wet conditions which increase the demand for anhydrous ammonia and fertilizer across the state. Waiving hours of service requirements ensures that fertilizer haulers can meet the needs of the industry by delivering greater volumes in a short timeframe.

“We need to do everything we can so Montana farmers can get in the field to plant and produce their crops when they need to,” Governor Gianforte said. “Limiting access to necessary inputs threatens their effective, timely planting. Today’s executive action halts regulations so our farmers can receive needed fertilizer without unnecessary delay.

“Every day counts for Montana’s farmers, and farm inputs like fertilizer are crucial to the success of their operations,” said Mike Foster, Director of Montana Department of Agriculture. “The Governor’s decision to waive hours of service regulations this spring guarantees that our producers have what they need to get out in the field and plant as soon as the conditions are right for them to do so.”

The order pertains only to carriers actively involved in transporting anhydrous ammonia and requires haulers to operate safely and prudently.

The order is effective from April 1 to June 6, 2021 and can be found here.