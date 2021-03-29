Eric-Theodore Yepao is the Subject of Two New Interviews for Online Periodicals Thrive Global and IdeaMensch
Entrepreneur and CEO Eric-Theodore Yepao recently sat down to answer questions on a variety of business-related topics for these 2 highly-respected publicationsPARIS, FRANCE, EUROPE, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric-Theodore Yepao, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nordland Holding Europe GmbH, is pleased to announce that he is the subject of two new in-depth interviews that cover a wide range of issues and can be found online.
The first interview, published by Thrive Global on January 22, 2021 and written by Joey Claudio, concentrates on concepts of learning and motivation as related to Eric-Theodore’s business of constructing and investing in private cities. In it, he expresses his belief that persistence and a life-long campaign of self-education are the most important factors in cultivating a successful entrepreneurial career, summing up his business philosophy by saying “knowledge leads to freedom.” Later in the interview, he goes into detail about Nordland Holding Europe’s business model of long-term planning through investing in inventions and innovations that will power future growth, such as green technologies, biotechnologies, and nanotechnologies. “Our strategy is not to make a quick profit,” he muses, “(o)ur strategy has always been long-term profits.”
The second interview, published by IdeaMensch on January 27, 2021 and written by Carlyn Runnels, takes more of a biographical approach. Among other things, Eric-Theodore discusses what his typical day looks like, the advice he would give his younger self, as well as his favorite book and quotation. He isn’t shy about opening up about and owning his past missteps, either. Answering a question about his early years as an investor, Eric-Theodore confides that he was swept up in the so-called dot-com bubble of the late 90s/early 2000s, perhaps relying too heavily on the judgment of others. “But of course I have learned from my early mistakes and experience. The most important thing is not being scared to make a mistake,” he reflects, adding sagely, “(t)rying and making a mistake is a blessing because we learn from our mistakes. The worst thing is to make a mistake and not learn from it.”
To learn more about Eric-Theodore Yepao, people can read the full text of his interviews on the Thrive Global and IdeaMensch websites, respectively, or visit his own personal website.
About Eric-Theodore Yepao:
Eric-Theodore Yepao is a successful entrepreneur and ethical investor who has dealings all over the world in cities like Paris, France. He attended the international boarding school Lyceum Alpinum Zuoz in Switzerland before heading to the United States for his post-secondary education. After completing an undergraduate degree in economics from Harvard University, Eric-Theodore proceeded to earn a Master’s of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.
Upon entering the professional world, Eric-Theodore Yepao was recruited by Goldman Sachs, where he spent fifteen years, dividing his time between New York City and London. After becoming disillusioned with investing in countries that routinely violated human rights and businesses whose practices harmed the communities they operated in, Eric-Theodore left to pursue his dream of founding Nordland Holding Europe GmbH, a company dedicated to developing socially-conscious and environmentally-friendly private cities. Needless to say, he is passionate about corporate responsibility.
Eric-Theodore Yepao is fluent in many languages, including German, English, Dutch, French, Swedish, Japanese, and Mandarin.
