COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

/EIN News/ -- FRISCO, TX, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) announces its plan to release first quarter 2021 results on May 4, 2021 after the market closes and host its quarterly conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on May 5, 2021. Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Dial-In: 844-776-7840

International Dial-In: 661-378-9538

Conference ID: 6891538

The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5pm5ttzm

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT May 5, 2021 and will continue until 1:00 p.m. CT May 12, 2021.

Replay Dial-In: 855-859-2056

International Dial-In: 404-537-3406

Conference ID: 6891538

About Comstock Resources:

Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.

A slide show presentation on the financial results will be available on Comstock's website at www.comstockresources.com. Click on “Quarterly Results” to view the slide show.

Ron Mills VP - Finance and Investor Relations Comstock Resources 972-668-8834 rmills@comstockresources.com