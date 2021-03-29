Velvet Rose Bloom Into The Flower Industry With Premium Range Of Sustainable Floral Gifts
EINPresswire.com/ -- With an estimated £2.2 billion spent at the retail level on flowers in the UK, the global gift retailing market is expected to make £56 billion by 2022; Velvet Rose has launched a premium collection of luxury floral gifts.
Recreating and preserving the magic of a couple’s first kiss to a baby’s first cry, the slow dances in the kitchen, the UK based supplier considers that capturing a special moment should last a lifetime, engrained like a handprint on the heart. Their work is lovingly crafted from luxurious, sustainable materials or hand-selected from only the best roses by their talented flower artists’ team. The team then conserve each product with eco-friendly preservatives and colourants that can maintain a lasting, fresh, colourful bloom for up to three years. This is done without otherwise costly and cold storage techniques, which typically cost £150 to £600 to produce a single freeze-dried bouquet. Each gift is offered with its own complimentary presentation box and distributed in eco-friendly, biodegradable packaging.
Retailers and customers are invited to choose from a wide range of stunning, beautifully prepared bouquets. Each one is specially handmade by their team of flower artists at Velvet Rose in a choice of elegant, timeless colours, which can be further customised, especially for the wedding and events market, interior designers, and window or set dressers. The company aims to provide a growing catalogue of designs throughout the year. They are committed to growth and innovation and have witnessed first-hand an increase in demand for tailored and personalised gifts, which account for £1 billion of the UK gifting market. Many Velvet Rose products can already be made to order, from the seasonal and unique rose colour combinations, gift box colours and sizes and a range of delicious confectionery, and the option to create personalised messages which can be tied to the box.
Velvet Rose believe that the gift of “a lasting smile” is key to retaining and building connections in a world that has become more reliant on social distance and screen restricted conversations. As of March 2021, they have already attracted 18,000 followers on Instagram, with numbers expected to bloom with their partnership ‘Rosette’ Scheme already attracting influencers and celebrity endorsement from Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn.
Products are available with next day delivery Monday-Friday, across mainland UK, and across Europe. For further details and to discuss your requirements, contact: support@rosebox.co.uk, call 020 305 15537 or browse from the current collection at www.rosebox.co.uk/ or follow via Instagram at @velvetrosebox
Notes to Editors
1. For further information, contact Velvet Rose and ask for Zak Ali on 020 305 15537 / international callers on +44 203 051 5537.
2. Velvet Rose is the trading entity of Velvet Rose Box Ltd Company Number: 12072329 | ICO GDPR Reference Number: ZA896675.
3. Opening Hours for enquiries and orders are 9am - 10pm | Mon – Fri.
4. References photos are attached below; additional images are available upon request.
Media Manager
Recreating and preserving the magic of a couple’s first kiss to a baby’s first cry, the slow dances in the kitchen, the UK based supplier considers that capturing a special moment should last a lifetime, engrained like a handprint on the heart. Their work is lovingly crafted from luxurious, sustainable materials or hand-selected from only the best roses by their talented flower artists’ team. The team then conserve each product with eco-friendly preservatives and colourants that can maintain a lasting, fresh, colourful bloom for up to three years. This is done without otherwise costly and cold storage techniques, which typically cost £150 to £600 to produce a single freeze-dried bouquet. Each gift is offered with its own complimentary presentation box and distributed in eco-friendly, biodegradable packaging.
Retailers and customers are invited to choose from a wide range of stunning, beautifully prepared bouquets. Each one is specially handmade by their team of flower artists at Velvet Rose in a choice of elegant, timeless colours, which can be further customised, especially for the wedding and events market, interior designers, and window or set dressers. The company aims to provide a growing catalogue of designs throughout the year. They are committed to growth and innovation and have witnessed first-hand an increase in demand for tailored and personalised gifts, which account for £1 billion of the UK gifting market. Many Velvet Rose products can already be made to order, from the seasonal and unique rose colour combinations, gift box colours and sizes and a range of delicious confectionery, and the option to create personalised messages which can be tied to the box.
Velvet Rose believe that the gift of “a lasting smile” is key to retaining and building connections in a world that has become more reliant on social distance and screen restricted conversations. As of March 2021, they have already attracted 18,000 followers on Instagram, with numbers expected to bloom with their partnership ‘Rosette’ Scheme already attracting influencers and celebrity endorsement from Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn.
Products are available with next day delivery Monday-Friday, across mainland UK, and across Europe. For further details and to discuss your requirements, contact: support@rosebox.co.uk, call 020 305 15537 or browse from the current collection at www.rosebox.co.uk/ or follow via Instagram at @velvetrosebox
Notes to Editors
1. For further information, contact Velvet Rose and ask for Zak Ali on 020 305 15537 / international callers on +44 203 051 5537.
2. Velvet Rose is the trading entity of Velvet Rose Box Ltd Company Number: 12072329 | ICO GDPR Reference Number: ZA896675.
3. Opening Hours for enquiries and orders are 9am - 10pm | Mon – Fri.
4. References photos are attached below; additional images are available upon request.
Media Manager
Velvet Rose Box Ltd
+44 203 051 5537
email us here