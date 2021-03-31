Delpor Appoints Jay Smith as Chief Commercial Officer to Lead Commercialization of Once-Yearly Risperidone Implant

Jay Smith, Delpor's New CCO Delpor's Implant Technology

Smith will also be responsible for optimizing customer experience for Delpor’s implant products, as he oversaw over 23k procedures for another implant biotech

BRISBANE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BRISBANE, CA, March 31, 2021 — Delpor, Inc. (Delpor), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that utilizes innovative technologies in order to develop once-yearly therapies for chronic conditions, announced the appointment of Jay Smith to the newly-created position of Chief Commercial Officer, where he will lead Delpor’s commercialization efforts, leveraging more than 25 years of global biopharmaceutical leadership and experience.

“I am excited to welcome Jay to Delpor as our new Chief Commercial Officer,” said Tassos Nicolaou, Delpor’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Jay’s commercial track-record for results and his expertise and experience in the implant market make him the ideal person to lead Delpor’s commercial efforts.”

Mr. Smith most recently served as Chief Experience Officer at Intarcia Therapeutics. He was responsible for the commercial strategy to optimize the customer experience and drive Intarcia’s innovative implant technology platform. While at Intarcia, he led multiple usability studies and oversaw the clinical team responsible for over 23,000 implant insertion and removal procedures in over 30 countries as he optimized the customer experience for both clinicians and patients. Before joining Intarcia in 2013, Jay held senior executive commercial positions at J&J, Novartis, and Sunovion, launching several global blockbuster brands. Jay is known for his customer centric approach and is considered a thought leader in the implant space.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Delpor at such an exciting time for the company and looking forward to working with the entire team to bring Delpor’s innovative once-yearly therapies to patients, improving outcomes and addressing the unmet need of adherence in chronic disease,’ said Jay Smith, Chief Commercial Officer, Delpor.

Delpor’s PROZOR technology enables the sustained release of drugs from a non-mechanical, matchstick-long, implantable drug delivery device based on a unique formulation. The device is implanted in the abdomen during a simple, 10-minute in-office procedure, and delivers therapeutic levels of the drug for as long as one year. The company is focusing on CNS drugs. Delpor’s lead program (DLP-114) is a once-yearly formulation of the antipsychotic risperidone for schizophrenia maintenance therapy. Potential benefits include reduced relapses due to complete medication adherence for as long as one year after a single administration, and steady drug release without any adverse event inducing peaks, or sub-therapeutic troughs. The device may be easily removed within minutes if medically required.



About Delpor

Delpor is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that utilizes innovative technologies to develop once-yearly therapies for chronic conditions. The Company’s lead product is a 6-12-month formulation of Risperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia. Delpor is also pursuing 6-12-month formulations of other drugs targeting CNS conditions including Schizophrenia, Addiction, Spasticity, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and other conditions. Additional information can be found at www.delpor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent any statements made in this release contain information that is not historical, these statements are essentially forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the difficulty of predicting FDA approvals, acceptance and demand for new pharmaceutical products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development and launch, reliance on key strategic alliances, availability of raw materials, availability of additional intellectual property rights, availability of future financing sources, the regulatory environment and other risks the Company may identify from time to time in the future.