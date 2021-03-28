Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offenses in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce arrests have been made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offenses that occurred on Friday, March 26, 2021, in the District.

At approximately 7:10 pm, in the 300 block of K Street, Northwest, the victim was seated in the driver seat of their vehicle at the listed location. Two suspects approached the victim. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects attempted to flee in the vehicle. After their attempt failed, the suspects fled the scene on foot. CCN: 21-038-446

At approximately 8:40 pm, in the 400 block of O Street, Northwest, the victim was seated in the driver seat of their vehicle at the listed location. Two suspects approached the victim. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 21-038-493

On Saturday, March 27, 2021, a 13 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, and a 13 year-old juvenile male, of Brandywine, MD, were arrested and charged with two counts of Armed Carjacking (Gun).