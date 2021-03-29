Homicide: 2700 Block of Bruce Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday, March 28, 2021, in the 2700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast.

At approximately 1:31 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, inside of a residence, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 27 year-old Darius Burts, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.