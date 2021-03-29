Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 652 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,213 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 1600 Block of V Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Monday, March 29, 2021, in the 1600 block of V Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 3:38 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect attempted to take property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Monday, March 29, 2021, 20 year-old David Ramirez-Velasquez, of Hyattsville, MD, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 1600 Block of V Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.