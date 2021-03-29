Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 1600 Block of V Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Monday, March 29, 2021, in the 1600 block of V Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:38 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect attempted to take property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, March 29, 2021, 20 year-old David Ramirez-Velasquez, of Hyattsville, MD, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.