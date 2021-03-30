100+ Truckloads of Name Brand Bargains Are Coming to Chicagoland! MAC Wholesale Moves Warehouse

New England's Largest Closeout Distributor Announces the Relocation of its Warehouse to University Park, IL

UNIVERSITY PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAC Wholesale, New England’s largest wholesaler of closeouts and excess inventory, has announced a relocation of its distribution warehouse to University Park, IL. Located at 435 Crossing Drive, the state of the art 450,000+ sq ft distribution facility has immediate access from Interstate Route 57. MAC Wholesale will be one of the largest occupants of the space.

“We’re excited to be joining the Chicagoland area” says Bruce Moyer, President of MAC Wholesale. “We have a thriving business that has demonstrated growth even in the most challenging times, and this warehouse relocation is the next step in some very exciting things to come for MAC Wholesale and our customers.”

A native of Chicago, Moyer founded MAC Wholesale in 2005 after years of experience as an off-price retailer. As a wholesale only business, MAC purchases large volume closeouts and excess inventory from name brand manufacturers. MAC resells its inventory primarily to off-price retail accounts throughout the US and Canada. Its inventory is a fast moving, constantly changing mix of both hardgoods and softgoods. “We’ve got everything from tool sets and hardware, to camping products, bikini’s, sporting goods, and more!” says Moyer. “If we think we can sell it, we’ll buy it! And we can sell most anything.”

When asked about the relocation, MAC’s VP of Purchasing, Matt Miller, is full of optimism about the move. “Location, Location, Location! Chicago is one of the biggest freight hubs in the country” says Miller. “Having a centralized location in the US gives us a major freight advantage for our purchasing. Improved freight costs give us the ability to be more flexible and creative than our freight-challenged competition. It also makes us an ideal partner for freight intensive projects, such as buy-back programs. Location is everything in distribution – and this location is perfect for us.”

With major production shortages happening globally as a result of the pandemic, MAC Wholesale is in a unique position in the current market. “As one of the few closeout distributors that owns and takes possession of all of its inventory, all of our inventory is in stock” says Mike Adams, VP of Sales. “We have some of the best name brands at amazing price points to provide our customers, and the merchandise is ready to ship right away!”

MAC Wholesale will begin occupying the University park warehouse starting on April 1st. There will be many available positions at the University Park facility for forklift operators, order fulfillment for both shipping and receiving, as well as other administrative positions. MAC Wholesale intends to begin posting about available positions at this facility within the coming weeks.

“The first Quarter of 2021 has been the biggest buying quarter in the history of MAC Wholesale” says Moyer. “ Our team is focused on acquiring great merchandise and I am confident that 2021 is going to be a great year for MAC Wholesale, our vendors, and our customers.