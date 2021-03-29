Country Music Has a New Queen Of Country - Dusti Roads

The Dusti Roads Show Dusti Roads Promo 1 Dusti Roads Promo Pic

I think God has a sense humor because he gave me the “Patsy Cline” sound. In most cases, that would be a blessing, but a black woman with a voice like Patsy Cline is hard for most people to grasp.” — Dusti Roads

UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country Music Has A New Queen Of Country

Immediate release: Three minutes and nineteen seconds and now country music has a new queen of country. “Country music’s newest darlin", Dusti Roads brings down the house on “The Dusti Roads Show” claiming her crown as the New Queen of Country music singing Just A Closer Walk With Thee (https://youtu.be/NU5HhHxxopI ). “Since I was a little girl, nearly everyone told me I could not sing. It was not that I could not sing, they just could not hear.” says Dusti. “God said, “Now will you sing for me.” I think God has a sense humor because he gave me the “Patsy Cline” sound. In most cases, that would be a blessing, but a black woman with a voice like Patsy Cline is hard for most people to grasp hold of. I am done apologizing for my voice. God gave me my voice and I sing to please God and no one else.” said Dusti.

Affinity Publishing Group, Inc., Murfreesboro’s 1st Music Publisher, will launched The Dusti Roads Show on March 28, 2021 on vimeo.com/honkytonknetwork. Remember when you were a child, you would go with your parents after church to visit aunts and uncles and grandparents? A boring Sunday afternoon and the kids outside playing while the grown- ups were inside watching TV and talking, The Dusti Roads Show captures that tranquility with interesting people and places as only Country Music Singer, Dusti Roads can. God has gifted Dusti with the "Oil of Joy" and has tasked her with sharing that joy with the world. The purpose of the show is to help the viewers get back to basic life as in the old days before reality TV, volatile politics and tabloid exploitation of the news. The point of the show is to be boring and be a TV show viewers can watch to get away from the chaos of the world and for a few minutes, focus on nothing yet enjoy a variety of down home conversations…just like grandma used to have with family after church on Sundays.” quipped Anderson. The 1st show will feature Dusti’s unique perspective on Murfreesboro, TN.

The Dusti Roads Show will feature key Affinity Publishing Group singers and songwriters like Betty Jones, 82 year old grandmother from Murfreesboro. Affinity will be releasing Mrs. Jones's song and video "Climbing Faith Mountain", performed by Josh Leonard, on the show. She burst into tears when Anderson told her the song would be released. "God told me to bring these to you." said Mrs. Jones as she burst into tears. The show will also feature the official release of "Soul Of A Woman" written by Bryan Touney & Angela Anderson, as well as other great guests like Murfreesboro’s own Work In Progress Quartet to celebrate the "Heart Of Murfreesboro" episode of The Dusti Roads Show. The show will be streamed on Youtube and Vimeo.

The Dusti Roads Show will air on March 28, 2021 at 8:00 pm CST. The show trailer and schedule can be viewed on https://youtu.be/qQ55FOaGgKI, https://vimeo.com/thehonkytonknetwork, https://thedustiroadsshow.com, https://www.affinitypublishinggroupinc.com, or YouTube https://youtu.be/oLZKB63higs. For More Information or interviews, contact Angela Anderson at 352-888-2515 or email angela@affinitypublishinggroupinc.com.

