VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Issues Harrowing Update on 2021 Florida Law Enforcement Officer Deaths
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Issues Harrowing Update on 2021 Florida Law Enforcement Officer Deaths11 Florida law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty compared to two line-of-duty deaths during the same time period last year. More than half of the deaths are attributed to violent attacks on officers. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “As the wife of a law enforcement officer, the increase in violent attacks against Florida law enforcement officers both saddens and infuriates me—and we must put a stop to them now. “Our brave men and women behind the badge see these statistics, they know the risk and still they show up to serve and protect their communities, regardless of the dangers faced. It’s time we show up for them and end this disturbing trend. I encourage all Floridians to show their support to law enforcement officers by reporting suspicious activities or crimes, and by thanking them for the risks they take to keep us all safe.” The COVID-19 pandemic and 2020 presented many challenges for frontline workers, including the brave men and women of law enforcement. In December of last year, Attorney General Moody issued a shocking report that officers killed in the line of duty nationwide more than doubled in 2020 when compared to the previous year, totaling more than 350 officers lost at year's end. Many of the officers killed in 2020 were sadly lost at the hands of COVID-19. As Florida continues to prioritize vaccination distribution to law enforcement officers and first responders, the number of officers succumbing to the disease is falling. Unlike last year, COVID-19 is no longer the main culprit of claiming the lives of Florida law enforcement officers. So far, an overwhelming majority of the law enforcement officer deaths in 2021 are at the hands of violent attacks. According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, Florida has unfortunately proven to be the deadliest state thus far for law enforcement officer deaths due to felonious acts. Even in the face of these disturbing numbers, Florida law enforcement officers continue to show up daily to protect Floridians. To help reduce crime and the burden on law enforcement officers, as preliminary reports suggest an increase in homicide cases, Attorney General Moody announced a near-doubling increase in award money for anonymous tips in murder cases that lead to an arrest. As these harrowing statistics continue to climb in our state, Attorney General Moody is encouraging all Floridians to do their part in supporting law enforcement, including reporting suspicious activity. To report crimes, call 911, or anonymously provide a tip by dialing **TIPS (8477) on a mobile device.