2021-03-25 08:16:15.12 Mokane Man Wins $50,000 Scratchers Prize

2021-03-25 08:16:15.12

Christopher Wallace of Mokane recently uncovered a $50,000 prize on a “$300 Million Cash Explosion” Scratchers game, one of two Missouri Lottery tickets he purchased at FastLane, 2213 Cardinal Drive, in Fulton. It was as he scratched off his second ticket that he realized how much he had won.

“I checked it, and I thought, ‘That isn’t right.’ So, I scanned both of them, and I thought, ‘Holy crap!’” Wallace laughed, recalling his win.

His disbelief was shared by his girlfriend, the first person he told he had won.

“She was like, ‘No way!’” he said. “I understood because I didn’t believe it either.”

“$300 Million Cash Explosion” is a $30 game with more than $142.2 million in unclaimed prizes, including two top prizes of $10 million. Players can also enter their tickets into the “Cash Explosion” second-chance promotion for more chances to win, with prizes ranging from $500 to $1 million.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.