David Serna, Top Attorney, Selected to Be Super Lawyer in Criminal Law for 15th Consecutive Year

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Serna, a nationally renowned attorney, was recently selected as a Super Lawyer in Criminal Law for the 15th consecutive year by rating service Super Lawyers. Serna has also been included in Super Lawyers’ Top 25 Attorneys. He has been awarded banner recognition for both of these recognitions.

Serna said he was honored and humbled to be selected as a top lawyer by Super Lawyers. The rating service recognizes excellent lawyers from 70-plus areas of practice who have experienced high levels of professional achievement. These attorneys must have also achieved high peer recognition.

Super Lawyers’ selection process involves a combination of peer evaluations, independent research, and peer nominations. Attorneys are recognized as Super Lawyers’ top attorneys in every one of the 50 states, as well as in Washington, D.C., according to the organization.

The organization also has a magazine, called Super Lawyers Magazine, that features the profiles and list of its recognized attorneys. In addition, Super Lawyers is featured in special sections of leading regional and city magazines throughout the United States.

According to Super Lawyers, its goal in creating a nationwide attorney list is to develop a diverse, credible, and comprehensive list of extraordinary attorneys that may be utilized as a helpful resource for consumers and attorneys seeking legal counsel. Only attorneys whom members of the public can hire and retain are included on the organization’s list.

David Serna, who has been practicing law since the late 1970s, has defended several clients against various criminal charges through 11 states. He currently represents New Mexican clients as a sole practitioner at his law firm, Serna Law Offices. Prior to becoming a sole practitioner, he handled violent criminal activity in a prosecution role. According to Serna, his unique combination of defense attorney and prosecution experience has enabled him to create strong defenses for clients and thus achieve high levels of legal field success over the years.

