Leading Attorney David Serna Selected to Be in National Association for Distinguished Counsel for 7th Consecutive Year

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Serna, a leading attorney, was recently selected for inclusion into the National Association for Distinguished Counsel (NADC) for the seventh consecutive year. This makes him part of the United States’ top 1% of currently practicing attorneys.

Individuals, like Serna, who attain seven consecutive years with the national association are always awarded a special status as well as awards. Serna said he was honored to be a part of the association and to continue to serve the greater good through his extensive counsel work.

The NADC said it is committed to promoting high legal excellence standards. The organization’s mission is focused on objectively recognizing attorneys who boost the Bar’s standards and offer a benchmark that fellow attorneys can emulate. Because the NADC’s research process is extremely selective, only a select few people receive invitations for inclusion into the organization. According to the NADC, those who receive this prestigious and widely coveted award, like Serna, have displayed the legal profession’s highest ideals.

Serna possesses more than 31 years of experience in the criminal law field. He stands out in the field for possessing board certification as a criminal law specialist according to New Mexico’s legal specialization board. He also maintains board certification with the national trial advocacy board in Boston, Massachusetts, which recognizes him as a criminal trial advocate and diplomate.

David Serna’s practice areas range from DUI/DWI to white collar crimes, sex offenses, drug crimes, weapons charges, and violent crimes. During his career, Serna has represented numerous clients in more than 11 states nationwide. In addition, he has earned several distinctions and awards, including multiple Super Lawyer awards for driving while intoxicated, white collar, and criminal defense from Law & Politics, for example. Serna said he looks forward to continuing excel in his legal practice and thus set a high standard for other attorneys across the nation.