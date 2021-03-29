Burgum appoints Dave Krabbenhoft to lead Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today appointed Dave Krabbenhoft to lead the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DOCR). Krabbenhoft currently serves as the agency’s director of administration and has served as interim director since August 2020.

As DOCR director, Krabbenhoft will be responsible for the vision, strategy and general administrative supervision of the state’s adult and juvenile correctional facilities and programs. The department’s facilities and programs include the North Dakota State Penitentiary, James River Correctional Center, Missouri River Correctional Center, Youth Correctional Center, parole and probation for adult offenders, and community programs and services for juvenile offenders.

Krabbenhoft joined DOCR in 2002 and has served as director of administration since 2005. During his time with the DOCR, he has been instrumental in criminal justice reform and has been responsible for business office operations, budgeting, information technology, plant services and medical services for all adult and juvenile services.

“Dave brings a wealth of expertise and institutional knowledge about DOCR and corrections in general. He has been a key driver of criminal justice reforms that focus on long-term offender behavior change and evidence-based practices that save taxpayers money and achieve better results,” Burgum said. “We’re grateful for the outstanding job Dave has done as interim director and thrilled to have him continue his leadership as director of North Dakota’s third-largest state agency.”

Krabbenhoft has served in state government since 1985, including with the State Auditor’s Office, Department of Public Instruction and the Office of Management and Budget. A Minot native, he earned his bachelor’s degree at Arizona State University and has lived in Bismarck since 1985. Krabbenhoft succeeds former DOCR director Leann Bertsch, who took a job in the private sector in July after 15 years as director.

“I’m grateful to Gov. Burgum for the opportunity to serve as director of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and continue working with the dedicated team members of the DOCR,” Krabbenhoft said. “Together, we’re committed to a correctional system that prioritizes public safety with a focus on efforts that improve lives and strengthen our communities.”