Tautachrome (OTC PINK: TTCM) Releases its Patent Attorney’s Opinion on the Early Applicability of the Company’s KlickZie Patents in the Wildfire Market of NFTs (Non Fungible Tokens)

/EIN News/ -- ORO VALLEY, Ariz., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tautachrome Inc. (OTC PINK: TTCM), the developer of the KlickZie imaging patents and technology released today its patent attorney’s opinion on the early applicability of its KlickZie patents in the new wildfire market of NFTs (Non Fungible Tokens).



Non fungible tokens (“NFTs”), are tradeable blockchain tokens each of which represents a unique digital asset. NFTs are the new rage in the marketing of digital imagery. One such NFT, representing a digital collage of images created by artist Mike Winklemen, just sold under auction by Christies of London earlier this month for over 69 million dollars. But to Tautachrome, blockchain NFTs are nothing new. Our patents teach capturing the uniqueness of digital imagery and certifying its authenticity with an Authentication Centric Entity, an ACE. When the ACE is a blockchain, the certificate of authenticity is a token on the blockchain, namely an NFT. The Tautachrome ACE is the first fully described imagery certification system that reflects all the attributes of an NFT on a blockchain.

In an opinion provided to the Company last week, Benjamin Urcia, the Company’s patent attorney since 2012, stated as follows regarding the Company’s three imagery authentication and validation patents: “The three authentication/validation patents each covers the concept of capturing and storing images in a way that enables subsequent verification of their authenticity and uniqueness. Although the term “non fungible token” was not coined at the time the authentication/validation patents were filed, the patents cover method steps that are essential to the creation of any authenticable token that is used to verify a unique captured image, including tokens that are stored in a blockchain, that is, NFTs.”

Commenting on NFTs, Dr. Jon N Leonard, Tautachrome CEO stated today: “An NFT, being an asset that represents a real digital entity, is a trustable trading asset only to the extent that the entity it represents is secure and its unique identity is reliably authenticable. Unfortunately, in today’s hot NFT market, NFTs have been sold claiming to represent unique art, without any means for proving the authenticity of the claim. That is a sure way to destabilize the NFT market, and it is the reason that security and authenticity are built into the Company’s processes so as to automatically guarantee these crucial NFT features.”

Download ARknet for Android

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.honeycombarchive.ARknet

Download ARknet for iOS

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ARknet/id1466870072

About Tautachrome, Inc: Tautachrome, Inc. (OTC:TTCM) is an emerging growth company in the Internet applications space. The company has licenses, revolutionary patents, and patents pending in augmented reality, smartphone image authentication, and imagery-based social networking. The company is leveraging these technologies to develop privacy and security-based applications for global business and personal use.

Tautachrome, Inc. posts important information and updates through tweets from the official company twitter page at https://twitter.com/Tautachrome_inc.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements made in this press release are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, risks of managing growth, governmental regulatory risks, technology development risks, schedule slippage risks, and political and other business risks. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this paragraph and the risks and other factors detailed in Tautachrome's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Tautachrome undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Press and commercialization contact:

David LaMountain, Tautachrome COO

520-318-5578

Dlamountain@Tautachrome.com