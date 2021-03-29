Physical Rehabilitation Network Continues Expansion with the Addition of Three New Clinics in California

/EIN News/ -- Carlsbad, Calif., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading physical therapy provider and practice management organization, continues to rapidly expand its California footprint through its acquisition of three (now formerly) ATI Physical Therapy clinics in Palo Alto, Northridge and Camarillo. The three new clinics will transition under PRN's California Rehabilitation & Sports Therapy (Cal Rehab) brand.

“At PRN, we pride ourselves on offering an exceptional patient experience at every clinic and are excited to welcome our new teammates who are equally committed to a five-star, patient-centered care experience and deep community involvement,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO of PRN. “I couldn't be happier with our expansion in these California communities and am excited to further support the well-established practices and talented teams at each location.”

The Cal Rehab Palo Alto, Northridge and Camarillo clinics are the latest additions to PRN’s growing network of physical therapy facilities and elevates PRN’s clinic presence in California to 48 locations.

“It’s important to add that while the names of each practice will change, the same dedicated staff and exceptional level of care that patients have come to expect will continue to be there for them,” added Gupta.

Through this acquisition, the physical therapy teams will have access to PRN’s professional development opportunities, leading care models and resources, and centralized business support, while continuing to provide their communities with the highest levels of quality care.

All three Cal Rehab physical therapy clinics will welcome patients of all ages and provide the community with a full range of pain management and injury prevention services, including physical therapy, functional integrative therapy, work injury rehabilitation and sports medicine.

Cal Rehab accepts most insurance plans and will work with patients to help them to better understand the benefits of physical therapy and what will be covered by their insurance. To learn more about Cal Rehab, please visit the California Rehabilitation and Sports Therapy website.

About California Rehabilitation and Sports Therapy

California Rehabilitation and Sports Therapy (Cal Rehab) is a locally owned and community-based therapy group serving Southern California’s communities. Since 1987 Cal Rehab has provided a hands-on, integrated approach to pain resolution and injury recovery. Cal Rehab proudly serves the community, supporting local professional and high school athletic teams.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Founded in 1991, Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) is a privately held physical therapy care provider and comprehensive practice management organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services to physical therapists across 13 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. Headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care model.

